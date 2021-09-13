Hawkeye trailer: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld promise an action-packed MCU adventure, watch

The first trailer for Hawkeye is here. The Disney+ MCU series centres around Clint Barton’s titular archer superhero Clint Barton or Hawkeye and his mentee Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Bishop is an archer superheroine who has taken up the mantle of Hawkeye in comics, and was the first woman to do so. Clint Barton, the original Hawkeye, acts as her mentor. It appears the same thing will happen in the series as well.

Barton is also set to address his alter ego Ronin, which he transformed into after losing his family in Avengers: Infinity War. He was seen as Ronin in Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer is full of stunning action sequences and it also promises an interesting father-daughter sort of relationship between Clint and Kate. While Clint is seemingly trying to get closer to his family, his efforts get marred by a masked vigilante. If it is Bishop the promo is talking about or someone else entirely, remains to be seen. The Hawkeye trailer has a Christmassy vibe to it.

Hawkeye used to work for S.H.I.E.L.D. (Strategic Hazard Intervention Espionage Logistics Directorate — a counter-terrorism and intelligence agency) and was an Avenger as well before he had to escape law enforcement and lay low following Captain America: Civil War’s events. Set photos have earlier indicated that he is back with S.H.I.E.L.D.

We know that Florence Pugh’s Yelena, probably MCU’s new Black Widow, will play a role in the story. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the character of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, had pointed her towards Hawkeye as the reason for Natasha Romanoff’s death.

Hawkeye was earlier going to be released in 2020 fall, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Amber Finlayson, Katie Ellwood and Rhys Thomas are directing the series and Jonathan Igla is the lead writer on the series. Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox also star.

Hawkeye will start streaming from November 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar.