Hailee Steinfeld offered lead role in Hawkeye series

Actor Hailee Steinfeld is in talks with Marvel Studios to join its upcoming Hawkeye series.

According to Variety, Steinfeld is being considered for a lead role in the series.

The limited series will see actor Jeremy Renner reprising the role of the titular bow-wielding hero, which he played in a series of Marvel movies including Avengers: Endgame.

Jonathan Igla is on board to write and executive produce the series.

Hawkeye series will be produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige. It will premiere on the soon-to-launch Disney+ streaming service.