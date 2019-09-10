Hailee Steinfeld offered lead role in Hawkeye series

Toggle Menu
Hailee Steinfeld is being considered for a lead role in the Hawkeye series, which will be produced by Marvel Studios. It will premiere on the soon-to-launch Disney+ streaming service and also have Jeremy Renner reprising his titular role of the hero.

Hailee Steinfeld is in talks with the Marvel Studios. (Photo: Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram)

Actor Hailee Steinfeld is in talks with Marvel Studios to join its upcoming Hawkeye series.

According to Variety, Steinfeld is being considered for a lead role in the series.

The limited series will see actor Jeremy Renner reprising the role of the titular bow-wielding hero, which he played in a series of Marvel movies including Avengers: Endgame.

Jonathan Igla is on board to write and executive produce the series.

Hawkeye series will be produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige. It will premiere on the soon-to-launch Disney+ streaming service.

