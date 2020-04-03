Hasmukh trailer: Vir Das is a ‘killer comedian’ in this Netflix original

Hasmukh trailer: Starring Vir Das and Ranvir Shorey, the Netflix original starts streaming on April 17. Hasmukh trailer: Starring Vir Das and Ranvir Shorey, the Netflix original starts streaming on April 17.

The trailer of Netflix’s black comedy Hasmukh is out. The web series, starring Vir Das and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles, will start streaming from April 17.

The trailer offers a peek at the parallel life of stand-up comedian Hasmukh Sudiya, played by Vir Das. Hailing from Saharanpur, he is a comedian and a vigilante serial killer. Weird combination? Well, this is the secret behind his success as a stand-up comedian. If he doesn’t kill, his performance on stage suffers. His partner-in-crime is Ranvir Shorey who has discovered this uncanny secret behind Hasmukh’s success.

The official description of the ten-episode series reads, “What happens when an aspiring comedian realises that committing murder is the only way to keep his onstage mojo?”

Talking about Hasmukh, Vir Das said, “I am back on screen playing a strange and unusual character, so I am excited. He is super awkward, soft-spoken, always mild…until he murders or gets on stage. Stand-up comedians will relate to Hasmukh’s journey. Well, most of it at least. We are all looking for innovative ways to make people laugh, but this guy takes it to the next level.”

Also starring Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad, Hasmukh is bankrolled by Emmay Entertainment.

