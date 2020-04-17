Hasmukh first impression: Vir Das is bloody good in this Netflix series

Hasmukh is now streaming on Netflix. Hasmukh is now streaming on Netflix.

Let me start this article by admitting that I was actually never a fan of Vir Das. I understood why people found him funny and why he was popular, but it was just one of those things where I agreed to disagree with my peers. That was until I watched Hasmukh. I am happy to admit that I am converted now. Das doesn’t play the funny guy here, but he plays the guy who can transform from a meek spectator to a killer in a split second, and he is extraordinary.

For those who don’t know, Hasmukh is Netflix’s latest series starring Vir Das and Ranvir Shorey in the lead roles, and it’s the best thing to come out during this never-ending self-isolation period.

Here, Das plays the titular character who wants to be a stand-up comic and has been slaving away under a popular local comic Gulati (Manoj Pahwa) for over ten years. One day, something shifts within him and he does the unthinkable, but this act somehow brings out the best in him. Jimmy (Shorey), his manager, rationalises it and they end up making this act, Hasmukh’s pre-stage ‘ritual’. In other words, Hasmukh is the Dexter of the stand-up comedy world.

The show delves deep into Hasmukh’s psyche, his childhood, his coping strategies, his idea of humour, and how he uses it as a defense mechanism. So far, Hasmukh is not an exceptional comedian, but the pre-stage ‘ritual’ turns him into a charmer.

The only thing I felt a bit jarring was the lack of a trigger that sets in motion Hasmukh’s journey, but considering how the series takes off after that, I am willing to ignore it.

Just going by the first two episodes, Hasmukh is engaging. The streaming space is overcrowded at the moment, so making a show where you can’t wait to watch the next episode is quite a feat.

Verdict: Binge-watching this right away!

