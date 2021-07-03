scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 03, 2021
Haseen Dillruba, Cold Case, Samantar 2: What to watch this weekend

From Prithviraj's Cold Case to Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey starrer Haseen Dillruba, here's what you should watch on OTT platforms this weekend.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi |
July 3, 2021 8:14:03 am
Your weekly streaming fix.

Are you bored at home? Fret not, we have you sorted. We have prepared a list of movies and shows that you can watch on OTT platforms this weekend.

Title

Platform 

Language
Cold Case Amazon Prime Video Malayalam
Loki Episode 4 Disney Plus Hotstar English
Aanum Pennum Amazon Prime Video Malayalam
America: The Motion Picture Netflix English
Prime Time Netflix Polish
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork Netflix English
Samantar 2 MX Player Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
Audible Netflix English
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway Netflix Japanese
Generation 56k Netflix Italian
Dynasty Warriors Netflix Mandarin
Young Royals Netflix Swedish
Capone (Fonzo) BookMyShow Stream English
Radioactive BookMyShow Stream English
Haseen Dillruba Netflix Hindi
The 8th Night Netflix Korean
The Tomorrow War Amazon Prime Video English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
Big Timber Netflix English
Mortel: Season 2 Netflix French
Dhoop Ki Deewar ZEE5 Hindi

Cold Case: Amazon Prime Video

In his review of the Prithviraj Sukumar starrer, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “The grimness and pretentious tone of the film is a dead giveaway of Sreenath V Nath’s cluelessness about the material he’s dealing with. The screenplay is full of errors that ruin the interest of the audience in the movie. The puzzles are too easy to solve, and narrative errors are so depressingly silly to forgive.”

Samantar 2: MX Player

In the first season of the MX Player series, Swwapnil Joshi’s Kumar realises that whatever is happening in his life has already happened in the life of Sudarshan Chakrapani (Nitish Bharadwaj). While by the end of the first season, Kumar tracks down Sudarshan, in the second season, Sudarshan gives Kumar his diary and asks him to read only about the next day and not about his entire life. But Sudarshan and Kumar’s life is changed by the entry of a woman, played by Sai Tamhankar. Samantar 2 has also been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Haseen Dillruba: Netflix

In her review of the Taapsee Pannu, Harshvardhan Rane, and Vikrant Massey starrer, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “There’s enough meat in Kanika Dhillon’s story ( the writer gets top billing in the opening credits, a good move) to give us a story full of sex, lies and smutty video. In the execution, though, it becomes a ‘manohar kahani’ that wasn’t. What’s missing is frisson, and a sense of shifting unease that needs to be such a crucial part of films like these: each roiling emotion is spelt out, and what you get is blandness. And flatness.”

The Tomorrow War: Amazon Prime Video

In his review of the Chris Pratt starrer, Indianexpress.com’s Kshitij Rawat wrote, “Bizarre stuff keeps happening, and you are meant to take everything at face value. If it was a self-aware, dumb action movie like, say, the recent Mortal Kombat movie, the silliness would be more palatable. Here, the script wants you to take every daft thing seriously.”

Loki Episode 4: Disney Plus Hotstar

Loki Loki streams on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The new episode of the MCU series has further entangled the mystery of the Time Variance Authority. The episode also saw a significant character’s death and a mind-boggling post-credits scene.

