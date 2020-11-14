Hasan Minhaj joins the cast of The Morning Show Season 2

Hasan Minhaj will play the role of Eric, a charismatic rising star on the show. (Photo: Hasan Minhaj/Instagram)

Comedian and actor Hasan Minhaj has been cast in the second season of Apple TV+’s drama series The Morning Show, according to Deadline. Minhaj, known for his Netflix talk show The Patriot Act, stand-up special Homecoming King and The Daily Show, joins Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and others, who return from the inaugural season.

Deadline reports Minhaj will play the role of Eric, a charismatic rising star on the show. His other acting credits include Most Likely to Murder and The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Developed by Kerry Ehrin, the series is inspired by the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV by political commentator Brian Stelter.

The Morning Show is about the world of morning news and revolves around Alex Levy (Aniston), who is one of the two hosts of the titular morning news programme. Her career is endangered when the show’s co-host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell) is fired amid sexual harassment allegations. She also faces competition from Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson, a field reporter.

The Morning Show Season 1, which premiered in November 2019, received mostly positive reviews, scoring 61 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus read, “Though The Morning Show at times feels more like a vanity project than the hard-hitting drama it aspires to be, there is pleasure to be had in watching Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon give it their all.”

