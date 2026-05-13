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Harsh Mayar on backlash over Annu Mishra recast in Gullak 5: ‘Watch with an open heart’
Gullak Season 5: Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who played the much-loved character Annu Mishra, has been replaced by Anant V Joshi.
Fans of Gullak were recently surprised after the makers announced a major casting change for the upcoming fifth season. Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who played the much-loved character Annu Mishra, has been replaced by Anant V Joshi. While the update disappointed many viewers online, actor Harsh Mayar has now responded to the criticism with an emotional message for fans.
Sharing a video on social media, Harsh acknowledged that audiences are emotionally attached to the characters and said he completely understands why many fans are upset about the recast. The actor explained that some decisions are beyond the control of the cast and makers, but reassured viewers that the soul of the show remains unchanged.
Harsh said in Hindi, “Some decisions are things we have to face at times, and they are not under our control,” and added, “The USP of Gullak has always been its family values, emotions and story. We have honestly tried our best to bring the same flavour and emotions this season too so that audiences can still relate to it.”
Watch the video here:
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Harsh shared that the team has worked hard to maintain the same warmth and flavour in the new season so audiences can continue connecting with the Mishra family.
The actor also urged viewers to give the new season a fair chance and watch it with an open mind before judging the casting change. Soon after the announcement, social media was flooded with reactions from fans who said it would be difficult to imagine the series without the original Annu Mishra.
Despite the mixed reactions, excitement for Season 5 of the popular slice-of-life drama remains high among loyal viewers.
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