Harsh Mayar on backlash over Annu Mishra recast in Gullak 5: ‘Watch with an open heart’

Fans of Gullak were recently surprised after the makers announced a major casting change for the upcoming fifth season. Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who played the much-loved character Annu Mishra, has been replaced by Anant V Joshi. While the update disappointed many viewers online, actor Harsh Mayar has now responded to the criticism with an emotional message for fans.

Sharing a video on social media, Harsh acknowledged that audiences are emotionally attached to the characters and said he completely understands why many fans are upset about the recast. The actor explained that some decisions are beyond the control of the cast and makers, but reassured viewers that the soul of the show remains unchanged.