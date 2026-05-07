Harry Potter series gets a Season 2 renewal, 7 months before first episode comes out

HBO seems to be quite confident of its upcoming series adaptation of Harry Potter, already renewing it for season 2 over seven months before it even makes its debut this Christmas. While season 1 is adapted from JK Rowling’s 1997 bestseller Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, season 2 is likely to follow the events of her second book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (1998).

Harry Potter renewed for season 2

The first season of Harry Potter began filming last July, but in November 2025, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, revealed the scripting for season 2 had already begun. “I don’t know if it’s going to be like stop shooting Season 1 on Friday and start Season 2 on Monday. There’ll be a break in there, but we’re going to do whatever we can to not have a huge gap,” he told Deadline back then.