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Harry Potter series gets a Season 2 renewal, 7 months before first episode comes out
While the filming of Harry Potter season 1 is expected to wrap in another couple of weeks, season 2 is already being scripted and the production is likely to start this fall.
HBO seems to be quite confident of its upcoming series adaptation of Harry Potter, already renewing it for season 2 over seven months before it even makes its debut this Christmas. While season 1 is adapted from JK Rowling’s 1997 bestseller Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, season 2 is likely to follow the events of her second book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (1998).
Harry Potter renewed for season 2
The first season of Harry Potter began filming last July, but in November 2025, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, revealed the scripting for season 2 had already begun. “I don’t know if it’s going to be like stop shooting Season 1 on Friday and start Season 2 on Monday. There’ll be a break in there, but we’re going to do whatever we can to not have a huge gap,” he told Deadline back then.
He argued that the new Harry Potter primary cast — Dominic McLaughlin (Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley) — are all around 12 years old and will grow up very fast if the production for the next season isn’t continued shortly after wrapping the first one. “For the kids, obviously, but also for viewers, trying to not have massive gaps (between seasons),” he added.
On Wednesday, HBO indeed announced that Harry Potter has been renewed for season 2, as the filming is all set to start this fall. In order to smooth the transition, Succession writer Jon Brown, who wrote the first season, has been elevated to co-showrunner alongside season 1 showrunner Francesca Gardiner. They’ll get to the pre-production of season 2 as soon as the filming of season 1 wraps in a couple of weeks.
“As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish Season 1 by Christmas and to return to production for Season 2 this autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum,” said Gardiner in a statement. “Seems you’re never too old to get your invitation to Hogwarts,” added Brown.
About Harry Potter series
The Harry Potter series is expected to roll out for seven seasons, with each season based on the corresponding book by Rowling. After the first two seasons, the rest of the seasons will follow Prisoner of Azkaban (1999), Goblet of Fire (2000), Order of the Phoenix (2003), Half-Blood Prince (2005), and Deathly Hallows (2007).
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Besides the primary cast, Harry Potter also stars John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Rubius Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. While the casting of the chief antagonist, Voldermort, hasn’t been finalized yet, Cillian Murphy and Andy Serkis are the reported frontrunners.
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