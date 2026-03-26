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Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone cast: Who’s playing whom in the new HBO show?
The series Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has been readied with an absolutely fresh cast, and the teaser offers initial glimpses of several of them.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone 2026 cast: It’s almost time for us to gear up for a trip to Diagon Alley, as the doors to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry are set to reopen again. Fifteen years after the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011), which brought to an end the film adaptations of British author JK Rowling’s fantasy novel series, the Harry Potter books are currently being developed by HBO as a television and streaming show, thus giving one of the most beloved literary works of all time a fresh start.
Ahead of its scheduled release during the Christmas season of 2026, the show’s makers unveiled the official teaser for the first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, on Thursday, March 26, thus marking the beginning of a new era. The 129-second promo video begins by offering a glimpse into Harry’s childhood days at the house of his abusive aunt and uncle, Petunia and Vernon Dursley, before he realises his true identity and also that of his deceased parents. It soon transitions to show Harry stepping into the world of wizardry and exploring Hogwarts. The teaser also assures that the show will visualise those aspects of the novels that the films had to overlook due to the limitations of their runtime, thus staying as close to the books as possible.
The series Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has been readied with an absolutely fresh cast, and the teaser offers initial glimpses of several of them, including Harry’s best friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, and the mighty Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts.
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Here’s a list of who is playing whom in new Harry Potter series:
* Dominic McLaughlin – Harry Potter
* Arabella Stanton – Hermione Granger, a Muggle-born witch who is one of Harry’s two best friends
* Alastair Stout – Ron Weasley, a member of the Weasley wizarding family and the second of Harry’s two best friends
* John Lithgow – Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts and one of the most powerful wizards of his time
* Nick Frost – Rubeus Hagrid, a half-Giant gamekeeper and groundskeeper at Hogwarts
* Janet McTeer – Minerva McGonagall, a professor at Hogwarts
* Paapa Essiedu – Severus Snape, a professor at Hogwarts
* Lox Pratt – Draco Malfoy, a student at Hogwarts
* Rory Wilmot – Neville Longbottom, a student at Hogwarts
* Alessia Leoni – Parvati Patil, a student at Hogwarts
* Leo Earley – Seamus Finnigan, a student at Hogwarts
* Amos Kitson – Dudley Dursley, Harry’s cousin