Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone cast: Who’s playing whom in the new HBO show?

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone 2026 cast: It’s almost time for us to gear up for a trip to Diagon Alley, as the doors to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry are set to reopen again. Fifteen years after the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011), which brought to an end the film adaptations of British author JK Rowling’s fantasy novel series, the Harry Potter books are currently being developed by HBO as a television and streaming show, thus giving one of the most beloved literary works of all time a fresh start.

Ahead of its scheduled release during the Christmas season of 2026, the show’s makers unveiled the official teaser for the first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, on Thursday, March 26, thus marking the beginning of a new era. The 129-second promo video begins by offering a glimpse into Harry’s childhood days at the house of his abusive aunt and uncle, Petunia and Vernon Dursley, before he realises his true identity and also that of his deceased parents. It soon transitions to show Harry stepping into the world of wizardry and exploring Hogwarts. The teaser also assures that the show will visualise those aspects of the novels that the films had to overlook due to the limitations of their runtime, thus staying as close to the books as possible.