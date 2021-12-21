Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts will stream on this OTT platform in India

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the Harry Potter reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, will stream exclusively on its OTT platform from January 1.

The Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video shared a poster of the special featuring the main cast. The caption of the poster read, “A moment 20 years in the making. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts watch on Jan 1 with us!”

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and the original cast get together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The tribute to the first film from the fantastical universe will feature the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will start streaming from 2:30 pm on January 1.