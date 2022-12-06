Prince Harry teases the ‘full truth’ as Meghan Markle breaks down in Netflix’s Harry and Meghan trailer. Watch

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for Harry & Meghan, a documentary series chronicling the the controversy around the couple’s decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the shock announcement in 2020, and have since shifted base to the United States.

The Netflix documentary is a part of their overall deal with the streamer. “There’s a hierarchy of the family… There’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories… It’s a dirty game… The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, there’s a feeding frenzy,” Harry says in the trailer, over visuals of him and his wife braving the paparazzi. We also see archival footage of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, shielding herself from media glare.

“I realised they’re never going to protect you,” a tearful Meghan says, as others comment on the racially motivated attacks that were levelled against her in the press. Making another reference to his late mother, Harry continued, “I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

The couple previously sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they spoke about why they decided to distance themselves from the royal family, and made headline-grabbing comments about their son Archie being discriminated against, and Harry’s security being revoked without warning. Harry also appeared in an Apple TV+ documentary film about mental health, in which he spoke about about how both he and Meghan were affected by the controversy.

Directed by Liz Garbus, the documentary series will also include interviews with family, friends, historians, and journalists. Part one will premiere on December 8, followed by part two on December 15.