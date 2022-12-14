scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Harry and Meghan ranks as Netflix’s biggest documentary debut, clocks 81.55 mn viewing hours

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan recorded 81.55 million viewing hours after its debut last Thursday, Netflix said in a statement.

Prince Harry and MeghanHarry and Meghan documentary series is streaming on Netflix. (Source: Reuters)

Netflix Inc’s documentary series about Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan racked up more viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary during its first week, the company said on Tuesday.

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan recorded 81.55 million viewing hours after its debut last Thursday, Netflix said in a statement. More than 28 million households watched at least part of the series.

Harry and Meghan was the second-most watched English-language series on Netflix globally between Dec. 5 and 11, behind only Addams Family drama Wednesday. Harry and Meghan was the number one English-language series during the week in Britain.

In the first three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat and Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates. The show has received mixed reviews with quiet a pronounced backlash also visible, especially in the UK.

The second batch of Harry and Meghan episodes will be released on Netflix on Thursday.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 10:06:44 am
