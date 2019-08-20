Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani to star in Killing Eve S3

Harriet Walter and Danny Sapani are set to star in the third season of Emmy-nominated series Killing Eve.

The duo are joining the BBC America show, with Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in the lead, reported Deadline.

The announcement comes as the production on the series, based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, begins.

The third season will follow up on the sophomore chapter’s finale cliffhanger as Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) seemingly betrayed Eve (Oh) before Villanelle (Comer) shot Eve, leaving her to die in Rome.

Suzanne Heathcote is joining the new season as the lead writer and executive producer, continuing the tradition of passing the baton to a new female writing voice. The first season was penned by Phoebe Waller-Bridge while Emerald Fennell took charge of the last season.

Waller-Bridge will serve as an executive producer on season three along with Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas and Oh.