Harmony with AR Rahman: Music maestro to discover fresh sounds with this Amazon Prime Video show

Music composer AR Rahman will soon grace screens with Amazon Prime Video show Harmony with AR Rahman. The trailer of the series was recently released and by the looks of it, Harmony with AR Rahman will be an interesting journey which will see the Mozart of Madras travelling across the country to find fresh talent, the kind of musicians who will be able to blend traditional and modern sounds.

In the video, Rahman is seen interacting with musicians from different parts of India. At one point in the video, the Oscar-winning composer says, “Music should not be limited to one community or one country, I think it should be accessible to everyone.”

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Harmony with A.R. Rahman, takes you on a journey of India’s rich musical heritage while discovering the harmony of traditions and modern sounds like you’ve never heard before! Experience the hidden art of instruments and vocal traditions that form the soul of their region, learn how they are crafted, and delve into their legacy. Watch it all come together in HARMONY.”

Rahman currently has a lot on his plate. Apart from the Amazon Prime Video show, he will also be composing music for Mukesh Chhabra’s Kizie Aur Manny, Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and AR Murugadoss’ Sarkar.

