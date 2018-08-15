Harmony with AR Rahman first impression: A compelling narrative of music

Amazon Prime Video’s Harmony with AR Rahman sees the composer exploring the depths of India’s rich musical heritage Amazon Prime Video’s Harmony with AR Rahman sees the composer exploring the depths of India’s rich musical heritage

Amazon Prime Video’s Harmony with AR Rahman is a wonderfully-shot show that features the Mozart of Madras exploring the depths and roots of India’s rich musical heritage. The pilot, titled ‘Entering the Kalari’, features Kerala-based musician Sajith Vijayan.

In the beginning of the first episode, Rahman explains that they will be experimenting with different forms of percussion, and quite soon we are introduced to percussionist Sajith Vijayan, who plays an ancient musical instrument called Mizhavu. Mizhavu is a pot-shaped copper drum that is usually played during Koodiyattam and Koothu, art forms prevalent in parts of Kerala.

Rahman also explains why visiting Kerala always makes him nostalgic. The composer’s father, RK Shekhar, had primarily worked in the Malayalam music industry. He had composed music for over 50 Malayalam films. As he recounts the tales of his past, Rahman walks along the bylanes of Cheruthuruthy, stopping only when he spots Sajith. The two exchange greetings warmly, with Rahman speaking rapidly in a blend of English, Tamil and Malayalam and Sajith responding primarily in the latter.

The entire episode offers loveliness of all kinds in abundance; the loveliness of seeing the wildlife of Kerala, the sound of the Mizhavu, the meaning of what Sajith’s sentences convey (as I am not familiar with Malayalam, I had to rely on the subtitles). There is one particular quote from the episode that caught my attention and has stayed with me, a few lines by poet Vallathol, which basically translates to: “When you hear India, your heart should fill with pride. When you hear Kerala, the blood in your veins should boil.” The pilot plays out in the vein of the aforementioned quote; close shots of Sajith later shows his veins popping, muscles turning, flesh dancing as his hands beat the Mizhavu repeatedly.

Harmony with AR Rahman also delves briefly with caste as we are later introduced to the Mizhavu grandmaster, Guru PK Narayanan Nambiar. As Sajith and Mr Nambiar explain, the Mizhavu since the olden days was confined to the temples and was only taken out by the Nambiars, (historically, a ‘land-owning caste’) who were the ones allowed to play it. “The people from the community and others said that it should not be taken out, it’s a temple instrument, it should be kept there itself. They kept saying that. But that can’t be! If we confine something to one place, it will only get ruined,” said the grandmaster, who was responsible for bringing the instrument out in the open and making it more accessible.

Towards the end of the 40-minute episode, Rahman and Sajith combine sounds from two drastically different instruments to create something new. Rahman plays the electric stringed instrument called the Harpejji, while Sajith drums away at the Mizhavu.

A special mention for director Sruti Harihara Subramanian, who has done a commendable job of narrating the story of sound, to take an intangible thing and transform it into something concrete is a task that only a few are capable of doing.

