Broken But Beautiful actor Harleen Sethi: One needs to love themselves first before loving others

ALTBalaji’s latest offering Broken But Beautiful stars Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the lead roles. The Ekta Kapoor series will deal with the pain of lost love and finding a new one. Ahead of its launch, indianexpress.com sat down with Harleen for an exclusive chat about her project, her love for dance and her rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal.

Harleen expressed what appealed to her about the show and shared, “I am a complete sucker for romance. And the fact that it was a love story made me instantly say yes. And then Ekta Kapoor was backing it and above all, I had Vikrant opposite me, so, there was not one but many factors that got me on board. And being my debut digital project, I don’t think I could have asked for anything better.”

Talking about her character, the actor said, “I play Sameera, and Vikrant is Veer. They both are two broken people who happen to meet. They are completely shattered and are just going on in life. I think everyone has the choice to move on but they have made peace with their condition and are stuck in time. But soon they find completeness in each other’s pain and in the journey, they fall in love.”

Harleen further confessed to having her heart broken many times and even breaking many hearts. Unlike the popular notion, Harleen doesn’t believe that love happens only once, she said, “I believe love can happen twice, thrice and any number of times. It can also happen at any age. The ‘pyaar ek baar hota hai’ concept was only for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where the SRK himself fell in love twice (laughs).”

Since her show is all about mending broken hearts, we asked Harleen to share a few tips on the same. Giving it a thought, the actor said, “I think one needs to really love themselves first. Be it a relationship or otherwise, you should be the centre of your universe. If you give that place to someone else, and they leave, your world shatters. So prioritise yourself and life will be much easier.”

Discussing love and romance, we concluded the conversation by asking Harleen about her rumoured relationship with Vicky Kaushal. Turning red, the blushing actor animatedly said, “We are good friends.”

Also starring Jitin Gulati and Simran Kaur Mundi, Broken But Beautiful will start streaming from November 27 on ALTBalaji.