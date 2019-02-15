Vineet Bajpai’s bestselling Harappa trilogy to be made into a movie or web series

Vineet Bajpai’s bestselling Harappa trilogy will soon be adapted into major motion-picture or a multi-season original web series. In a statement released on Friday, Anil Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment announced the acquisition of the book’s screen rights.

Advertising

The Harappa trilogy comprises of three fiction novels – Harappa – Curse of the Blood River, Pralay – The Great Deluge and Kashi – Secret of the Black Temple. The books have been translated into Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi as well.

Talking about the deal, author Vineet Bajpai said, “It is a momentous occasion. The books have received the love of tens of thousands of readers from all over India, across all age groups. Everyone wants to see the saga retold on the silver screen. I could not have asked for a better partner than Reliance Entertainment. They have the legacy, the experience and the reach to do full justice to the scale and grandeur needed to adapt the Harappa trilogy on screen.”

Sweta Agnihotri, CEO – Content Syndication, Reliance Entertainment, added, “The Harappa trilogy transcends genre categorisation and blends across the realms of history, mythology, fantasy, crime, thriller and contemporary fiction. It is the perfect story that needs to be told to a wider audience of cinema and digital content. We are delighted to partner with Vineet on this journey.”

Advertising

The latest deal comes after Reliance Entertainment backed the successful original web series, Sacred Games, which was also a book adaptation.