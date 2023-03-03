Happy Family Conditions Apply trailer: Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah headline comedy about families that stay together

Producers Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia, who brought popular shows like Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Indian homes have now jumped into the world of streaming platforms as they launched the trailer of their upcoming web-series, Happy Family: Conditions Apply. It features an ensemble cast led by Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka, Sanah Kapur, Meenal Sahu, Raunaq Kamdar, and Ahaan Saboo.

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s Happy Family: Conditions Apply give brief glimpses of the world inside the Dholakia family’s household, where four generations live under one roof and navigate the many ups and downs of their lives together. The big joint family takes a vacation to Matheran, a hill-station near Mumbai. It also suggests themes like how they tackle family crisis, their outlook towards homosexuality and the way the family wants to stay together, but all of it us laced with satirical and at times, slapstick humour.

Watch the trailer here:

About the show, creators and directors Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia said in a joint statement, “Comedy, we feel, works best when it comes from everyday situations and observations, and Happy Family: Conditions Apply is just that. The Dholakias are a loving-yet-eccentric family that mirror all joint families and the many quirks that we see in them.”

“Through our various shows, our aim has always been to portray different aspects of a family. The characters in Happy Family: Conditions Apply depict habits and mannerisms we have observed in members of our family over the years. It is what makes this series so relatable. The cast and the crew have all come together beautifully to bring our little vision to life, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video, with whom we will now be able to take this show to audiences worldwide,” the duo added.

Raj Babbar on his first out-and-out comedy said, “Comedy is not a genre I have often dabbled with. Happy Family: Conditions Apply is, in fact, my first out-and-out comedy, and that itself is what made me want to be a part of this series.”

“The series has everything that can be found in any regular family. There’s drama, romance, fighting and making up, playfulness—all of which add to the hilarity of the series. It has been a genuine honour and pleasure to work with Aatish and JD and our exceptional cast, each of whom have done utmost justice to their characters. I’m looking forward to seeing how audiences across the world will react to my new avatar, and hope they enjoy meeting the Dholakias just as much as I enjoyed being a part of the Dholakia family!,” Babbar added.

Ratna Pathak Shah said, “There is a certain joy in playing a character who is unabashedly herself. Hemlata Dholakia is a character who wears her heart on her sleeve, but is always ready with a sassy remark. She is unintentionally hilarious, honest to the point of being brash, but also fiercely protective of her family. It has always been a pleasure to work with Aatish and JD, who have once again brought their distinctive style to the series, and the extremely talented cast. I’m proud to be a part of this series and look forward to the audience’s reaction to it.”

Happy Family: Conditions Apply will premiere on Prime Video on 10 March with four episodes, followed by two new episode releasing every Friday until March 31.