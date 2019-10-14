Hansika Motwani to make her digital debut soon?

Following Amala Paul and Samantha Akkineni, one more leading actor will foray into the digital space. Hansika Motwani, who was last seen in Atharvaa’s 100, will play the female lead in a Telugu web series, Naasha, directed by G Ashok of Bhaagamathie-fame.

According to sources, Hansika is in Mumbai, shooting for the same. “It is a fantasy thriller and will be aired on Amazon Prime. Ashok couldn’t think of any other actor but Hansika for this role,” added the source.

Further, Ashutosh Rana and Mahesh Babu’s sister Manjula are playing important roles. The web series will also feature artistes from mainstream Telugu cinema. However, an official announcement is expected.

Meanwhile, Hansika has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Jameel-directorial, Maha, Partner opposite Aadhi, Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL and a heroine-centric action-comedy, directed by Hari Shankar and Hareesh Narayan.

This yet-to-be-titled project, that was announced recently, has cricketer Sreesanth in the antagonist role. P Ranganathan, who bankrolled Yogi Babu’s Dharma Prabhu, is producing this film.