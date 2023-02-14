Hansika Motwani on getting criticism for turning wedding into web series Love Shaadi Drama, says husband Sohael Kathuriya is brother’s ‘best friend’

Last year in December, Hansika Motwani tied the knot in a dreamy affair with longtime boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya. And now, the actor has brought an exclusive glimpse of her wedding through Love Shaadi Drama, a documented series on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor spoke to indianexpress.com and gave details about her ‘love’ and ‘shaadi’. “You can expect a lot of reality, it’s something from the heart. There’s love, a li’l bit of drama and of course, you will get to witness my shaadi,” she shared, adding that while the trailer reveals a lot of drama, she wasn’t quite the ‘bridezilla’ and was just ‘micromanaging everything’ apart from work.

When asked how she decided to document her wedding for a series, Hansika said that she decided to take the plunge in about six weeks. And when she decided, she felt that she wanted her fans to be a part of it. “I have perpetually grown up in front of the audience. They have seen my journey and have been part of my life since I was eight. When I decided to be a bride I wanted them to witness it. And what better way than joining hands with Hotstar? It was just a way to invite them to my big day,” she added.

However, there will always be criticism of how she chose to project her personal moments for a show. To this, the actor said, “Let them keep talking. It doesn’t matter to me. It’s really okay. I know it’s coming from my heart and it’s legit reality.”

Hansika revealed that her husband was initially very uncomfortable with the idea, as he’s not used to cameras. She added that everything was shot very organically. “The cameras were a fly on the wall. They were around us but nothing was for the camera.”

When asked to share how the two fell in love, Hansika Motwani revealed that unlike what’s out in the media, they were never business partners. Sohael Kathuriya has always been her brother Prashant’s best friend. “He has always been around. Along with my brother, he also became my best friend. It was all very organic for us. To be honest, I never thought I would end up with him. That the man who’s around me so often will become the man of my life. All this while when people would say that marry your best friend, I would be like aisa nahi hota hai. But it’s actually true. The equation becomes so different and there’s this amazing comfort level. It just can’t be expressed but I think it was just meant to be.”

A lot of men have a ‘bro code’ where they don’t date their friend’s sister. As we wondered how her brother took the news, Hansika laughed to share, “He is a good boy. Also, he’s really fond of Sohael and I think he’s more protective of him than me. That makes me jealous but yes, he was like you better don’t ruin this. He had his warnings for me. As I told you, Sohael has always been a family and everyone was just happy.”

She also added that while she wanted to get married when she was 24, Hansika shared that however, she has always been swarmed with work. “Then I decided it will happen when it has to happen. There was also no pressure on me to get married. But I think Sohael lost patience and told me now we should get married. He decided on that big proposal so that I would be like chalo, let’s go for it,” the newlywed bride blushed to share, adding that given they have been such good friends, life hasn’t changed for them, “it has just gotten better”.

Hansika Motwani revealed that she’s made a rule that her husband cannot come to her set or even watch her films. She laughed to share that though she does feel he watches them slyly. However, the actor pressed that she wants to keep her personal and professional life very separate from each other. And will the choice of roles change now that she’s married? “Why should it? As I said, it’s all about having a balance. And I have a great partner and we are doing great.”

While the actor has been winning accolades in the south industry, we quizzed her if she plans to do a Hindi film anytime soon. “I get this a lot but my hands down south have always been full. I have eight films coming up next and I have always been busy working here. But hopefully soon,” she replied.

On a final note, we asked Hansika Motwani what is this fixation among actors these days to have an intimate wedding, without the media glare. She laughed to say, “I don’t know about others but I have always wanted a small wedding but just like how I want it to be. I wanted to have the people, I have grown up with, around me on my big day. While the industry is very important to me and they always wish the best for me, it was just a family event for me.”

Starting February 10, Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.