Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Hansika Motwani’s husband Sohael Kathuriya surprised her by tattooing her name. Watch video

As per the promo shared by Hotstar, Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Kathuriya tattooed her name as a surprise ahead of her wedding.

Hansika Motwani got married to Sohael Kathuriya last year in December. (Photo: Hansika/Instagram)

Hansika Motwani’s series based on her wedding ‘Love, Shaadi and Drama’ has been giving fans an inside view of her wedding prep. From seeing her meltdowns before her big day to her unreasonable demands for her ceremonies, the show has been unfiltered and entertaining at the same time. The third episode of the show will drop on Friday, where her husband Sohael Khaturiya surprised her by getting a tattoo of her name.

In the upcoming episode, Hansika is seen finalising her sangeet outfit. As she sports the pink lehenga, her mother and Sohael gasp in amazement. The episode will also focus on the groom deciding to surprise Hansika by tattooing her name. As he is in pain during the process, he video calls her, and the actor is left speechless at the visual.

Sources close to the show also said us that Hansika’s brother Prashant will try to dissuade Soahel as he knows Hansika is terrified of needles. A love-struck Sohael will even then decide to go ahead, wanting to prove his love to his wife-to-be. The makers haven’t yet revealed how Hansika will react to the moment.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

 

In the first episode of the show, Hansika Motwani addressed the trolling that she attracted for allegedly ‘stealing’ her friend’s husband and breaking up their marriage. “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity,” the actor said.

Sohael added, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless… I was first married in 2014 and that marriage lasted for a very short time. But just because we have been friends and someone saw pictures of her attending my wedding, is why this speculation started.”

Hansika and Sohael announced their engagement in November 2022, they tied the knot on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama comes ahead of a similar wedding documentary centered on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, which will be released on Netflix.

New episode of Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama drops every Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.

