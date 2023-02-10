scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Hansika Motwani addresses accusations that she broke up husband Sohael Kathuria’s first marriage: ‘Because I’m a public figure…’

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Kathuria in December, but she was trolled online after it was discovered that Sohael was previously married to her friend, and that Hansika had attended their wedding.

Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya'Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Kathuria in December.

Actor Hansika Motwani addressed the controversy that erupted after she announced she was going to tie the knot with her business partner Sohael Kathuria. The catch was that Sohael was previously married to a woman named Rinky, who also happened to be Hansika’s friend. In fact, Hansika had even attended Sohael and Rinky’s wedding back in 2014.

In the first episode of Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, a new docu-series chronicling their wedding that was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, Hansika addressed the trolling that she attracted for allegedly ‘stealing’ her friend’s husband and breaking up their marriage.

“Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity,” Hansika said.

Sohael added, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless… I was first married in 2014 and that marriage lasted for a very short time. But just because we have been friends and someone saw pictures of her attending my wedding, is why this speculation started.”

Hansika and Sohael announced their engagement in November 2022, they tied the knot on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama comes ahead of a similar wedding documentary centred on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, which will be released on Netflix.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 13:42 IST
