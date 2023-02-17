Hansika Motwani and her mother have a stare down before her grand wedding, Sohael Khaturiya’s mother breaks down

Actor Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s royal wedding in Jaipur was a perfect mix of dreamy and regal elements. The grandeur of the royal palace added a magical touch to the ceremony which took place in December. However, in the latest episode of the reality show Hansika’s Love Shaadi And Drama, there seemed to be tension between Hansika and her mother Mona Motwani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

Hansika hinted that she always dreamed of having a fairy tale wedding with grand, modern decorations. However, her mother wanted a more traditional touch to the wedding planning. They had a tiff over the Haldi decorations, with Hansika wanting extravagant sunflowers and her mother suggesting something more understated. Sohael, Sohael’s mother and the wedding planners voted for Hansika’s modern decorations and her mother was left with no choice but to agree with the bride.

Later, Hansika, Sohael, and Mona were taken to a polo match by the wedding planners so they could escape the stress of wedding planning for some time. However, Hansika was very much concerned about the intricate details of her pre-wedding festivities. She suddenly came up with the idea of hosting a polo match for her family and friends as a way to celebrate her upcoming nuptials. While the task seemed impossible, Hansika did not let go of the idea and her mother said, “If Hansika has demanded something, the entire family has to fulfill it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

In the next episode, there is an influx of emotions among the family members. Hansika and Mona are seen having an emotional conversation and Hansika said, “Whether you give me away or not, this girl is going to be with you forever. I ain’t going anywhere.”

Hansika’s mother Mona asked Sohael’s mother Sunita about him starting a new life. Sunita replied and said, “I don’t think we should now talk about all those things.” She further added, “There is. It was not a crime at all.”

According to reports, Sohael was earlier married to Rinky Bajaj, who is also a friend of Hansika. Shortly after Hansika announced her engagement in November, a video of Hansika attending Sohael’s first wedding surfaced online.