Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama trailer: Hansika Motwani has a meltdown amid wedding prep, disagrees with mother

Actor Hansika Motwani, who tied the knot with businessman Sohael Kathuriya in December last year, has documented her wedding festivities in form of a web show. Now, the fans of the actor will be able to watch all that went behind her wedding planning and functions in the Disney+ Hotstar show, Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. The trailer of the show was released on Tuesday.

The trailer begins with Hansika sharing how she was surprised that she found a life partner in Sohael who was around her all the time. The actor also shares that after her previous relationship didn’t work out for her, she was sure that the relationship she will go public about now would be with her husband. The trailer also gives an eagle-eye view of the sprawling Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur where Hansika and Sohael tied the knot.

In the trailer, we also see Hansika having a difference of opinion with her mother about arrangements at the wedding. It also gives a peak into the wedding stress the actor went through days before her wedding. At one point she is also seen asking Sohael, “What? My middle name is Hansika ‘stress’ Motwani?” She also expresses, “Literally 19 days away, I am a volcano of emotions.” She also addresses the backlash she received days before her wedding for marrying her best friend’s ex-husband.

However, as they say, all’s well that ends well, the trailer ends with a glimpse into the dreamy wedding festivities which was followed by a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Talking about her dream wedding, Hansika said in a statement, “Ever since I was a child, I had always dreamt of the perfect wedding. When Sohael and I got engaged, my entire family was overjoyed and I knew that my dreams were going to come true. We wanted to be able to relive every moment of the journey towards the big day, so we decided to film the whole thing.”

Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama will start streaming on February 10.