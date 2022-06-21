Hansal Mehta to direct SonyLIV series based on RAW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao

Hansal Mehta is set to direct a SonyLIV series based on RK Yadav’s book Mission R&AW. The show will trace the journey and exploits of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the first chief of India’s foreign intelligence agency R&AW. The series will also showcase intelligence operations that have shaped the geopolitics of the subcontinent.

In a statement, Hansal, who has helmed films and series such as Aligarh, Shahid, Omerta and Scam 1992, said, “As a storyteller, my endeavour has always been to bring alive stories and explore ordinary people and their extraordinary actions. These are the men who have cemented our political and military history. Rameshwar Nath Kao was known to be a genius, about whom very little is known. I am thrilled to explore his story with the talented Karan Vyas and SonyLIV, who are such terrific partners. I am looking forward to kick-start the project soon.”

Apart from the SonyLIV series, Hansal Mehta is also working on the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Scam 1992 titled Scam: 2003. The new season will tackle the 2003 Stamp Paper fraud by Abdul Karim Telgi. Theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar will headline Scam: 2003. Mehta will serve as the showrunner and direct alongside Tushar Hiranandani of Saand Ki Aankh fame.