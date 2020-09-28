Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 to premiere on October 9

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story will stream on SonyLIV. (Photo: SonyLIV/YouTube)

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story now has a release date. The Hansal Mehta directorial will premiere on SonyLIV on October 9.

Mehta shared on Twitter that the trailer of the series will be out soon.

Based on the book The Scam by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story follows “the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall.”

SCAM 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story | Streaming From 09-10-20 Set in 1980’s & 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall. pic.twitter.com/KfvjcmE9H2 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 27, 2020

The shoot of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was wrapped up in March this year. Hansal Mehta had tweeted, “We wrapped a mammoth 85 days shoot spanning 6 months, 550 pages, 170+ characters and 200+ locations. It was tough but eventually satisfying. A great team saw this (and is still seeing it) through all the limitations and adversities. #Scam1992 is THEIR show. Thank you team!”

Also read | Scam 1992 teaser: Hansal Mehta traces rise and fall of Harshad Mehta

The series stars Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ananth Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Lalit Parimoo, KK Raina and Sharib Hashmi among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd