Hansal Mehta refutes reports of Scam 1992 becoming number one show on IMDb

Scam 1992 is streaming on SonyLiv.

Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, the 10-episode web series on stockbroker Harshad Mehta and India’s biggest financial scam has won laurels from critics and audience alike. A few reports are also suggesting that the web series has become the top-rated show on IMDb’s Top Rated TV Shows list with a 9.6/10 rating.

However, the director-writer has denied the reports in his latest tweet. Reacting to one such report, Mehta wrote, “Not exactly true. We are around number 21. This news is statistically inaccurate.”

Scam 1992 is the story of Harshad Mehta who orchestrated the Rs 5,000-crore 1992 securities scandal, which led to the exposure of many loopholes in the functioning of the stock market and banks. The series is led by Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary along with an ensemble cast of Satish Kaushik, Sharib Hashmi, Anant Mahadevan, Nikhil Dwivedi, KK Raina and Lalit Parimoo among others.

Calling it a “captivating cautionary tale”, The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave a positive review to the web series. She wrote, “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is a fascinating account of a man who started small, and within an incredibly short period, amassed the kind of staggering fortune most people only dream of. The web series, which lasts an expansive ten episodes, is not just a detailed sketch of Mehta and his distinctly dodgy ways and his close cohorts, it’s also a portrait of an India which was on the verge of momentous change.”

Scam 1992, an adaptation of the book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away by financial journalists Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu, is streaming on SonyLIV.

