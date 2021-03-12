scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 12, 2021
Latest news

Hansal Mehta reacts as NCPCR asks Netflix to stop streaming Bombay Begums: ‘Do they spend all their time watching OTT shows?’

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked Netflix India to stop streaming the series Bombay Begums due to inappropriate content.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 12, 2021 2:09:58 pm
bombay begums controversyHansal Mehta spoke up about the recent controversy over Bombay Begums.

After the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) objected to the content of the Netflix series Bombay Begums and sought to stop the streaming of the series over “inappropriate portrayal of children”, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has expressed his thoughts on the matter via Twitter.

Mehta, who recently created the successful SonyLIV series Scam 1992, took to the social media platform and wrote, “Do these people spend all their time watching OTT shows or do they actually work for Child rights?”

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo previously said, “We have sought stopping the streaming of Bombay Begums over the inappropriate portrayal of children in the series.”

Also Read |NCPCR asks Netflix to stop streaming ‘Bombay Begums’
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

As per the notice by NCPCR, this action has been taken on the basis of complaints received over Twitter.

Bombay Begums stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, among others and has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta shared in her review of the Netflix series, “The struggle for women to survive is real, whether they occupy coveted corner offices in plush corporate offices, or much humbler environs on the wrong side of the tracks. Bombay Begums may well have been named so because it is a catchy alliteration, but the six-part series encompasses that age-old truth as seen through the inter-connected stories of its Mumbai-based ‘begums’: if you are a woman, you have to fight for your rights every inch of the way.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

new actors bollywood debut ahan shetty manushi isabelle
Bollywood debuts in 2021: Ahan Shetty, Manushi Chhillar, Isabelle Kaif and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 12: Latest News

Advertisement