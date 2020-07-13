Amazon Prime Video series Hanna renewed for season three

The first two season of Hanna are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The first two season of Hanna are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

After its first two successful seasons, action-thriller series Hanna has been picked up by Amazon Studios for a third season. The show is based on the 2011 film of the same name, which featured Saoirse Ronan in the lead. In the web series, Esme Creed-Miles plays the titular role.

Talking about the new season, the series’ writer and executive producer David Farr said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season. When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna’s past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question, can she ever belong? I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It’s going to be an exciting third act.”

The first season of the show was released in March 2019, while the second season started streaming from July 3 this year. Both the seasons were praised for its performances as well as storytelling.

Hanna follows a 15-year-old girl called Hanna who discovers that she has a unique skill set. How she came to acquire those skills and what is her true identity forms the crux of the series.

