Hanna first impression: The Esme Creed-Miles starrer can hold your attention

For those of you who have seen Hanna the film, Hanna the web series will come as a pleasant surprise. It starts slow but builds carefully and precisely. The series delves deeper into Hanna’s psyche, or at least that’s how it looks like in the first couple of episodes.

And for those of you who have not seen the Joe Wright movie, you will not be disappointed. Because our lead Hanna, who is played ably by the talented English actress Esme Creed-Miles, promises to take you on a journey that is at once rich and exciting. If you want action, there is a healthy amount of it, and what is more, is that the film does not only depend on Hanna’s fight choreography to connect with you. It has a story as well and one that seems well-defined till now. Of course, it helps that David Farr, who wrote the screenplay of the 2011 action-adventure flick, has created the show for Amazon.

Having watched only two episodes of the show, I can tell you one thing and maybe that is the only driving thing in a viewer who sits down to watch a web show these days– Hanna can hold your attention.

In the initial episodes, it is very clear that the show has attempted to steer clear from mere imitations of the Saoirse Ronan and Eric Bana starrer. Which is always a good thing, because why would you be interested in a series that offers you just a revamped version of the original.

Here is the good news. The web series’ Hanna is much more layered than her film counterpart. There is a reason behind that. Because the Joe Wright directorial was a movie, but David Farr’s creation is more detailed because he can afford the time to get into the very skin of his characters.

In the first episode, we are taken back to the basics, where the makers attempt to offer insight into Hanna’s origin. Hanna’s foster father rescues her from an obscure Romanian facility and they flee the authorities to lead a sheltered life in the depths of a forest. The why of it all forms the crux of the narrative.

Hanna and her father (Joel Kinnaman) share an unusual bond wherein he teaches her skill sets that will help her survive in the big, bad world. In Esme’s portrayal of the character, we see that Hanna is not just a killer but has aspirations to go out and spread her wings, take the world as it comes, befriend people and develop crushes and long-lasting friendships. This particular aspect of her personality comes alive when she crosses paths with another teenager (Sophie) and her family in the second episode.

Hanna has, as of now, lived up to the hype. Here’s hoping more of the same in future episodes.