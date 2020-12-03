Hailee Steinfeld to play Kate Bishop in Disney Plus’ Hawkeye series

Hailee Steinfeld is no stranger to playing Marvel characters. (Photo: Hailee Steinfeld/Instagram)

Many publications have spotted Hailee Steinfeld shooting for the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series Hawkeye, thus confirming the rumour that she is playing the role of Kate Bishop. There has been no official confirmation so far.

Bishop is an archer superheroine who takes up the mantle of Hawkeye in comics, and she is the first woman to do so. Clint Barton, the original Hawkeye, acts as her mentor.

In several photos and videos that have surfaced online, Hailee Steinfeld can be seen on the show’s sets in New York with Jeremy Renner, who has played the role of Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Hailee is no stranger to playing Marvel characters. She lend her voice to Gwen Stacy or Spider-Gwen in Sony’s 2018 animated superhero film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

IT’S HER IT’S HER AND LUCKY HAILEE STEINFELD IS KATE BISHOP pic.twitter.com/2Wu5PNMV2b — Jayvon Thomas (@JayvonThomas2) December 2, 2020

Jeremy Renner teased Kate Bishop’s presence in the show with a set photo on his Twitter account. He wrote alongside the image showing his chair, “Ms Bishop … we need you! #marvel.”

Os protagonistas Hailee Steinfeld como Kate Bishop e Lucky the pizza dog, ao lado do figurante Jeremy Renner como Clint no set de HAWKEYE.pic.twitter.com/MNWvxIfeHJ — Nação Marvel #NM50k (@NacaoMarvell) December 2, 2020

Hawkeye is only one of the several MCU TV shows in development at Disney+. Amber Finlayson, Katie Ellwood and Rhys Thomas are directing the series, and Jonathan Igla is the lead writer on the series.

Hawkeye was earlier going to be released in 2020 fall, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it is expected to begin streaming in late 2021 or early 2022.

