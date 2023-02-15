scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Gurmeet Choudhary to play the titular role in Disney Plus Hotstar’s Maharana. Watch teaser

Maharana stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Ridhima Pandit, Ashwini Bhave, Surendra Pal, Danish Bhat, Prithvi Hatte, Mahesh Kale and Subodh Bhave, among others.

Gurmeet Choudhary will play the role of Maharana Pratap in Hotstar Original Maharana.
Maharana, the original Disney Plus Hotstar series on the life of Maharana Pratap, will see Gurmeet Choudhary play the titular role. On Wednesday, the first teaser of the show was revealed, showcasing the warrior king as a Lord Shiva devotee who went on to become a folk hero in India.

Ridhima Pandit has been roped in to play the role of Maharani Ajabde in Maharana. The show also stars Ashwini Bhave, Surendra Pal, Danish Bhat, Prithvi Hatte, Mahesh Kale, Subodh Bhave, Maadhav C Deochake and Sameer Dharmadhikari. The showrunner of the period drama is Nitin Chandrakant Desai.

Sharing the teaser video, Gurmeet Choudhary wrote on Instagram, “To humble beginnings. Hriday mein jinke Mahadev, rann mein jo the mahaveer. Dekhiye #MaharanaPratap ke aseem bahaduri ki kahani.”

Also Read |Gurmeet Choudhary recalls how Yash Chopra motivated him in his early days: ‘He gave me Shah Rukh Khan’s example’

Talking about bagging Maharana, Gurmeet said in a statement, “It’s an honour to work on a project that is connected to the roots of India. Maharana Pratap was known for his courage and bravery, I am very happy to get a chance to know more about his life. It is also a challenge to portray a strong character like Maharana Pratap himself.”

Also Read |Gurmeet Choudhary injured while saving wife Debina Bonnerjee at event, gets mocked by troll for showing his wound

Ridhima Pandit, on her part, added, “I am elated to be a part of a vision and script like Maharana. Depicting the strong and resilient character of Maharani Ajabde is indeed a challenge in itself. Working on a project of this scale with some of the brilliant minds from our industry such as Nitin Desai and for one of the biggest OTT platforms Disney Plus Hostar is a dream come true.”

The shoot for Maharana has already begun.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 15:47 IST
Delhi HC directs National Zoo authorities to look into death of rare animals, appoint staff

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
