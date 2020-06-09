Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl to premiere on Netflix

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, is set to premiere on Netflix. The official Twitter handle of the streaming giant made the announcement on Tuesday.

Netflix shared a video with the caption, “”Plane ladka udaye ya ladki, usse pilot hi kehte hain”- Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl, arriving soon. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix”

The Sharan Sharma directorial is a biopic on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena who, along with Srividya Rajan, became the first Indian women fighter pilots to venture into a war zone. Gunjan rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir award for displaying courage and grit during the war.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles of Gunjan’s father and brother, respectively.

Post the wrap up of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in December 2019, Janhvi had shared an Instagram about her emotional journey during the film. She wrote, “Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma – like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it ”

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is the latest film to have an OTT release. Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan film Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan starrer biopic Shakuntala Devi are already heading to Amazon Prime Video.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl went on floors in Lucknow in February 2019 and was previously scheduled to have a theatrical release on April 24, 2020. But owing to the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to have a digital release.

