Gunjan Saxena on her biopic’s depiction of gender bias in IAF: To deny it completely speaks of a feudal mindset

Actor Janhvi Kapoor plays Gunjan Saxena in her biopic. Here the two are seen posing for a photograph (Photo: Instagram/janhvikapoor).

In a blog post written for NDTV, former Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena has shared her views on Netflix movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’s depiction of gender bias in the Indian Air Force.

Saxena wrote that she personally never faced any kind of bias at IAF at the organisational level. However, she added that “individually, no two people are the same and some individuals adapt to change better than others. Since the bias is not at an organizational level, the experiences of different woman officers would be different. To deny it completely speaks of a feudal mindset and undermines the grit of women officers.”

Gunjan Saxena further wrote, “I also combated the difficulties of prejudice and discrimination at the hands of a few individuals for being a woman. But since it was never at the organisational level, I got equal opportunities all the time.”

Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is currently streaming on Netflix.

