Streaming in August 2020: Bandish Bandits, Gunjan Saxena, Khuda Haafiz and others

Movie theaters across the country are still closed. But, there is no dearth of entertainment. There are several new releases you can enjoy from the comfort of your home while maintaining social distancing. Film studios have announced the digital releases of their movies and new web series are also making their way to streaming platforms. So, to help you keep track of the new releases, we list down all the popular titles releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, AltBalaji, Voot Select and other streaming services.

Amazon Prime Video

Bandish Bandits

Releasing on: August 4

Bandish Bandits stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry in the lead roles. Bandish Bandits stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry in the lead roles.

Bandish Bandits follows the story of Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik), an aspiring classical singer belonging to a royal ‘gharana’ of Jodhpur, and Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry), a rising pop sensation desperate to become India’s first international pop star. Radhe’s world turns upside down when he falls in love with Tamanna. Now, he is stuck between helping his ladylove achieve her dreams and staying true to his family’s legacy. One of the highlights of the Anand Tiwari directorial is the music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Killing Eve S1- 3

Streaming on: August 7

The first three seasons of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning series Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 7. Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the show, which revolves around two women — Eve Polastri and Villanelle, is packed with dark humour, intense moments and action, making it a good watch.

Ramy S2

Streaming on: August 14

Ramy is about an Arab family living in New Jersey. Actor Ramy Youssef plays Ramy Hassan who tries to balance his cultural and religious beliefs with his American ways. The actor has been nominated in the Best Actor (Comedy) category in the 72nd Emmy Awards.

Bloodshot

Streaming on: August 12

Vin Diesel in Bloodshot. Vin Diesel in Bloodshot.

Vin Diesel starrer Bloodshot is a comic-book superhero film based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name. The movie also stars Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce. Diesel plays Ray Garrison. After Ray is killed, he is brought back to life by scientists with nanotechnology running through his veins. In his new life, he is a superhuman named Bloodshot who has the physical strength of an army.

Netflix

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Streaming on: August 12

Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

The Sharan Sharma directorial stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role of Gunjan Saxena, an air force pilot. Gunjan Saxena was asked by the Indian Air Force to fly in Srinagar and rescue her contemporaries when the India-Pakistan war escalated in 1999. She was later honoured with the Shaurya Vir award by the Indian government for displaying exemplary courage during wartime. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Manav Vij and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles.

Class of 83

Streaming in: August

Bobby Deol in Class of 83. Bobby Deol in Class of 83.

Backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Class of 83, based on Sayyed Yunus Hussain Zaidi’s book The Class Of 83, stars Bobby Deol in the lead role of an IPS officer. The official synopsis reads, “The story revolves around a hero policeman shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies in return by training five lethal assassin policemen. But, like all good plans, it only works for a while until the fire that he has ignited threatens to burn his own house down.” Helmed by Atul Sabharwal, the film also stars Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Annup Sonii.

Masaba Masaba

Streaming in: August

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba. Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba.

Based on Masaba Gupta’s life, the scripted series marks the acting debut of the fashion designer. The series also features Neena Gupta and actor Neil Bhoopalam. The official description of the series reads, “This scripted series based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta’s life follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. An inspirational, joyous celebration of her life, this fun series will be packed with tongue-in-cheek humour, enacted by the mother-daughter duo, Masaba, and Neena Gupta themselves. The genre-bending series is written and directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi’s Viniyard Films.”

ALTBalaji

Bebaakee

Streaming in: August

Kushal Tandon in a still from Bebaakee teaser.

Starring Kushal Tandon and Shiv Jyoti Rajput in the lead roles, the AltBalaji and ZEE5 web series is a tale of obsessive love and hatred. It is a story of Sufiyaan Abdullah and Kainaat Sahni who fall in love but have a troubled relationship. The third angle in their story is played by actor Karan Jotwani. The web series also stars Krutika Desai, Suchitra Pillai, Ananya Khare, Mohit Chauhan, Sameer Malhotra and Indraneel Bhattacharya.

Voot Select

The Gone Game

Streaming on: August 7

The Gone Game stars Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and others. The Gone Game stars Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and others.

The Gone Game unravels the mystery behind a death that takes place during the pandemic-induced lockdown and overnight changes the life of a family. The shot at home series is backed by a power-packed cast including actors Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta and Dibyendu Bhattacharya amongst others. The edge-of-the-seat thriller will start streaming on August 7.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Khuda Haafiz

Streaming on: August 14

Faruk Kabir’s romantic thriller Khuda Haafiz follows the story of a newly-wedded couple Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) who plan to go overseas for better work opportunities. Their life turns upside down when Nargis goes missing in the foreign land, and Sameer tries his best to find her. Also starring Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Pandit, Khuda Haafiz will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 14.

Apple TV Plus

Ted Lasso

Streaming on: August 14

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso.

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas who has been hired to coach a professional soccer team in England. But Lasso has no experience in coaching soccer players. The first three episodes of the show will debut on August 14 following which new episodes will stream every Friday on Apple TV+.

ZEE5

Abhay 2

Streaming on: August 14

The second season of Abhay has Kunal Kemmu reprising his role of investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh. But this time, he is seen dealing with more deadly criminals, played by actors Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Raghav Juyal. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the eight-episode series also stars Nidhi Singh, Bidita Bag, Asha Negi, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vardhan.

Mee Raqsam

Streaming on: August 21

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Mee Raqsam. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Mee Raqsam.

Directed by Baba Azmi, Mee Raqsam is inspired by the relationship actor Shabana Azmi shared with her father and celebrated poet Kaifi Azmi. The story has Danish Husain as a father, Salim, who inspires and motivates his daughter Mariam (Aditi Subedi) to pursue her dream of becoming a dancer against all the odds. Naseeruddin Shah essays the role of a community leader. While announcing the film, Shabana has shared the viewers will get to see a glimpse of Kaifi Azmi’s house in the movie.

Pareeksha

Streaming on: August 6

Prakash Jha’s film Pareeksha is a commentary on India’s education system. It follows the story of a Bihar-based rickshaw puller, played by Adil Hussain, whose biggest dream is to provide quality education to his son. But it is not as easy as he thinks it is going to be. The film also stars Priyanka Bose and Sanjay Suri in significant roles.

MX Player

Aashram

Streaming on: August 28

Bobby Deol in Aashram. Bobby Deol in Aashram.

Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram stars Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar and Aaditi Pohankar. The makers are yet to reveal more details about the project.

