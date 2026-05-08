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Gullak Season 5: Vaibhav Raj Gupta replaced by Anant Joshi, fans say ‘It won’t feel the same’
The makers of Gullak recently dropped a new teaser entirely dedicated to introducing the show's newest cast member.
Gullak has been winning hearts ever since its debut in 2019. After successfully running for four seasons, the beloved family drama is now gearing up for its fifth season. However, before announcing the release date, the makers surprised fans with a major revelation — actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who played Anand Mishra aka Annu Mishra, has been replaced. Stepping into the iconic role is Anant Joshi, who gained popularity through shows like Maamla Legal Hai and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein as well as the 2023 film 12th Fail.
The makers recently dropped a new teaser entirely dedicated to introducing the newest member of the Mishra family. The teaser begins with Aman returning home from college. As he bends down to touch the feet of his father Santosh Mishra, played by Jameel Khan, Anant dressed in Annu Mishra’s signature style — a checked shirt tucked into formal pants with a belt and a bag slung over his shoulder — walks out of the room and says, “Won’t you touch my feet until I come walking towards you?”
A voiceover then introduces the new character, saying: “Did you recognise him? Do you know who he is? Don’t focus on his face, but on his name. His name is Annu Mishra. Yes, the same Annu Mishra — the eldest son of Shanti Mishra and Santosh Mishra.”
The teaser further shows glimpses of the new Annu Mishra, highlighting his familiar mannerisms, attitude and accent. The voiceover reassures viewers: “The appearance is new but his nature is the same.”
Despite the makers trying to make the transition appear seamless, loyal fans of Gullak were far from convinced, even while acknowledging Anant Joshi’s acting abilities.
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One user commented, “That dialogue ‘aapko nahi pata?’ is not feeling the same anymore.” Another wrote, “Where is the real Annu Mishra?” A disappointed fan added, “I didn’t expect this from TVF, OG Annu Mishra ko change nahi karna chahiye tha.” Some viewers even claimed they would not watch the new season unless the original Annu Mishra returned.
While Sony LIV shared the teaser featuring the new actor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta posted a cryptic Instagram Story on the same day. Calling it a “special day,” he sang the famous lines, “Koi Deewana Kehta Hai, Koi Pagal Samajhta Hai.”
In another story, Vaibhav shared the news of him joining the cast of Jugaadu starring Ishaan Khatter. The actor was last seen in Mandala Murders.
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