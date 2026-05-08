Gullak Season 5: Vaibhav Raj Gupta replaced by Anant Joshi, fans say ‘It won’t feel the same’

Gullak has been winning hearts ever since its debut in 2019. After successfully running for four seasons, the beloved family drama is now gearing up for its fifth season. However, before announcing the release date, the makers surprised fans with a major revelation — actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who played Anand Mishra aka Annu Mishra, has been replaced. Stepping into the iconic role is Anant Joshi, who gained popularity through shows like Maamla Legal Hai and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein as well as the 2023 film 12th Fail.

The makers recently dropped a new teaser entirely dedicated to introducing the newest member of the Mishra family. The teaser begins with Aman returning home from college. As he bends down to touch the feet of his father Santosh Mishra, played by Jameel Khan, Anant dressed in Annu Mishra’s signature style — a checked shirt tucked into formal pants with a belt and a bag slung over his shoulder — walks out of the room and says, “Won’t you touch my feet until I come walking towards you?”