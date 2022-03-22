Gullak Season 3 trailer: This series centered around a middle class family is relatable

The Mishra family is back to tickle the funny bone of the audience with the third season of Gullak. In the trailer, released on Tuesday, we see how the Mishras are struggling to run the household, but things change when the elder son of the family gets a job with Rs 17,000 as salary. All of a sudden, he becomes an important member of the family. But soon things take a turn for the worse when the patriarch, Santosh Mishra, loses his job because of office politics. So, how will the family survive? Well, we have to wait for the series to stream on SonyLIV to find out the answer.

Going by the trailer, Gullak Season 3 is replete with lighthearted moments. This season, the makers seem to have taken it up a notch up by including anecdotes from real life, which makes the series even more relatable. Some of the dialogues in the trailer will make you chuckle and some characters will remind you of a relative.

The Gullak franchise showcases the everyday experiences of a small town, middle class Indian household. While the family goes through several ups and downs, what keeps them together is their undying love and support for each other, which come through in the most unexpected ways.

Directed by Palash Vaswani, Gullak Season 3 is a TVF creation. Starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar and Sunita Rajwar among others, Gullak 3 will premiere on SonyLIV on April 7.