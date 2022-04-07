Gullak Season 3 review: Heartwarming SonyLiv series shows what’s true money in the bank

Gullak Season 3 Review Ratings: Rejoice, because the ‘Gullak‘ gang is back for a third time, its signature elements — wry observations of squabbling-but-loving-families, middle-class constraints-and-quirks, and joy of living — all intact. The worry about falling into a rut is real, especially when the series mainly revolves around a four-member household and its nosey neighbours. But here’s proof that when the writing is so on point, maintaining that crucial balance between the particular and the universal, even familiar characters can deliver something new.

As we reunite with the Mishras, we find that they are trudging away, getting past one road bump at a time. The curly-haired Annu (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) is now a medical rep, trying to apply all kinds of ‘tikdam’ to get his numbers up. Younger brother Aman (Harsh Mayar) is gearing himself, reluctantly, for the engineering route that is meant to lift them out of their two BHK-one fridge-too-little-money lives. Mishra Sr (Jameel Khan) is in a soup because he keeps resolutely away from politics-in-the-office, and Mrs M (Geetanjali Kulkarni) is, as always, their rock, the anchor who keeps them together.

The five episodes are about the little things that make up for small pleasures and big learnings. The arrival of the LTA (leave travel allowance) which makes all things possible; the unexpected showing up of a ‘door-ke-rishtedaar’ with a girl of marriageable age; the acknowledgement that the arts can also be a viable college degree; and, yes, the awareness that nothing is forever.

While sometimes you can see the life lessons carving themselves out in broad brush-strokes, the sheer affection with which the characters play off each other wins you over, all over again. The buying of ‘kalaakand’ tells the whole mohalla, including your smiling, always hovering ‘padosan’ (Sunita Rajwar, as hilarious as ever) that there’s something afoot. Said ‘padosan’ is very annoying in the way she constantly pops up at inconvenient times, but she is as much part of the Mishras’ extended living arrangements, as their own relatives. And they won’t have it any other way.

Dwindling dabbas of ‘prasad’ is equal to rising levels of happiness: we learn this and a lot more from the ever-smiling Mishras. In this season, the world and its wayward ways intrudes a little more. A feminist streak, without being strident, comes up when a young man scoffs at a young woman’s name when he comes to ‘see’ her. ‘Shaadi ke baad badal denge’, says Furteeli, who does everything very fast. Mrs Mishra takes one look at the downcast face, and tells her husband, ‘Keh do, ladki ko doubt hai’. Atta girl.

And our ‘gullak’, the all-seeing sutradhar, is as wise as ever. Whether it is gently applauding Mishraji for sticking to his guns, or slurping over ‘schejwan chutney’ in Dragon Dhaba at a family dinner, or including a slightly sombre note as the season ends, it tells us what we have always known, and what we tend to forget: life is not about how much you own, it is about who you have to share your ‘sukh’ and ‘dukh’ with. That’s true money in the bank.

Gullak cast: Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, Harsh Mayar and Vaibhav Raj Gupta

Gullak director: Palash Vaswani