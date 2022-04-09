Dasvi, Fantastic Beasts and Gullak 3: Here are our top picks for latest shows, movies

Wherever you go in the week ahead, you can expect incredible performances coupled with a scintillating storyline. On the big screen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them gets a third installment with Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore. The bulk of the action is on the small screen with Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi, the Iranian film A Hero and the extremely relatable Gullak season 3.

Dasvi: Netflix

Abhishek Bachchan plays a local uneducated politician in Dasvi. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/ Instagram) Abhishek Bachchan plays a local uneducated politician in Dasvi. (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/ Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan leads this film about a politician who gets involved in a scam and ends up in the jail. After being humiliated by the jailor (Yami Gautam) for his illiteracy, he pledges to educate himself and pass his class 10th exams from the jail itself. Nimrat Kaur also plays a pivotal role in the film. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 2.5-star rating. She wrote in her review, “Abhishek Bachchan is a perfect match for the kind of character he is playing. It’s a pity that the material never quite knows whether it is an exaggerated parody or a sharp comedy with realistic overtones.”

Gullak 3: SonyLIV

Geetanjali Kulkarni plays Shanti Mishra in Gullak 3. Geetanjali Kulkarni plays Shanti Mishra in Gullak 3.

A must watch this weekend! Those who have watched the first two seasons of this heartwarming show, need no introduction to Gullak 3. For the unversed, the show revolves around the Mishras, a middle-class family of four, living in a small town in India. The way they deal with everyday issues makes you relate to them and watching them on-screen is like watching your daily life unfurl on the screen. Shubhra Gupta called the show “heartwarming” and wrote in her review, “While sometimes you can see the life lessons carving themselves out in broad brush-strokes, the sheer affection with which the characters play off each other wins you over, all over again.”

Abhay 3: ZEE5

Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay 3 is streaming on ZEE5. Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay 3 is streaming on ZEE5.

Kunal Kemmu is back as super cop Abhay Pratap Singh in the ZEE5 series. This time around he has to deal with a “dark force”, played by actor Vijay Raaz, and a few heinous crimes. The show also stars Rahul Dev and Vidya Malavade, who play antagonists. The crime thriller is helmed by Ken Ghosh.

All the Old Knives: Amazon Prime Video

Chris Pine in a still from All the Old Knives. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) Chris Pine in a still from All the Old Knives. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The spy thriller All the Old Knives has Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton interrogating each other. It has Pine’s character Henry interrogating Celia (Newton). They were former lovers as CIA officers and during their tenure together, they failed to stop a plane highjack of Royal Jordanian Flight 127, which killed everybody on board. Indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar wrote in his review, “All the Old Knives is essentially a break-up movie that is disguised, for some strange reason, as an espionage thriller.” He added that the film is “Grossly miscast, confusingly structured, and sullied by random moments of gratuitous nudity”.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: In cinemas

A still from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. (Photo: Warner Bros) A still from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. (Photo: Warner Bros)

The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, following Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. It stars Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams and others. With a 60% ‘fresh’ score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, The Secrets of Dumbledore has fared slightly better than the second film.

A Hero: Amazon Prime Video

Helmed by celebrated Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, A Hero is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The official logline of the film reads, “Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don’t go as planned.”

