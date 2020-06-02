Streaming in June 2020: Gulabo Sitabo, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3, Choked and more

Here’s what you can watch online in June. Here’s what you can watch online in June.

Like in May, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5, AltBalaji, Voot Select, SonyLIV and MX Player have planned to release some interesting films and web series in June too. So, for those who wonder how to spend time while being cooped in the house, we provide you with the list of all the upcoming movies and web series on streaming platforms.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Gulabo Sitabo

Streaming on: June 12

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar’s quirky comedy Gulabo Sitabo is the story of Mirza (Bachchan), a 78-year-old landlord who is possessive about his ‘haveli’ in Lucknow. He is often at loggerheads with his tenants, but the one who gives it back to him is Baankey (Khuranna). The constant banter between them as Mirza tries to throw Baankey out of his home makes for a fun watch. Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the movie also stars Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.

Rasbhari

Streaming on: June 19

Written by Shantanu Shrivastava and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, Rasbhari is a story set in the small town of Meerut. It tells the story of a young boy Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena) who falls in love with his English teacher, played by Swara Bhasker. The teenager soon discovers that his teacher has an alter-ego named Rasbhari who is a seductress. Also featuring Rashmi Agdekar, Pradyuman Singh, Neelu Kohli and Chitranjan Tripathi, the web series touches upon the issues of patriarchy and suppression of female sexuality.

Penguin (Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu)

Streaming on: June 19

A poster of Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin. A poster of Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin.

The Keerthy Suresh starrer is a mystery thriller written and directed by Eshavar Karthic. It is produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj. While the makers have refrained from sharing details, last year they released the first look which featured the silhouette of Keerthy suggesting that she will be playing a pregnant woman in the movie.

Law (Kannada)

Streaming on: June 26

Law marks the debut of actor Ragini Chandran. Law marks the debut of actor Ragini Chandran.

Helmed by Raghu Samarth, the women-centric drama marks the debut of actor Ragini Chandran. It also stars Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru. Puneeth Rajkumar’s home production banner PRK productions has bankrolled the movie.

Bad Boys For Life

Streaming on: June 21

A poster of the Will Smith starrer Bad Boys for Life. A poster of the Will Smith starrer Bad Boys for Life.

Bad Boys for Life, the third installment of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys franchise, will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film has Smith and Lawrence reprising their roles of detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

The Good Liar

Streaming on: June 19

Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren in The Good Liar. Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren in The Good Liar.

Ian McKellen plays Roy, a man who has spent his life duping others, and sets his sights on a lonely widow Betty, played by Helen Mirren. Roy is hoping to cash in on Betty’s life savings. While Betty’s grandson, played by Russell Tovey, senses danger in the new suitor, the film’s focus stays on the elderly couple, Betty and Roy. Directed by Bill Condon, the movie also stars Jim Carter.

Motherless Brooklyn

Streaming on: June 26

Motherless Brooklyn is directed by Edward Norton. Motherless Brooklyn is directed by Edward Norton.

The 2019 crime-thriller Motherless Brooklyn is based on the 1999 novel of the same name. It is directed by Edward Norton and stars Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Cherry Jones, Willem Dafoe and Bobby Cannavale. In her review of the film, The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer wrote, “Edward Norton has an impressive cast that turns up even for bit roles, including Willis, while Norton himself is in superlative, if indulgent, form as the man who has been seeking answers all his life — encumbered by his own mind, which he once dubs an “anarchist”.”

ALTBALAJI

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3

Streaming on: June 6

Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdip Kohli are all set to return with the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. The show provides an unconventional take on love, marriage and relationships. In its third season, the show seems to have got a lot more dramatic. Ronit’s character Rohit Mehra has lost his faith in companionship after Ananya (Mona Singh) abandons him and moves ahead with Harry (Apurva Agnihotri). His ex-wife Poonam (Gurdip Kohli) has also taken her relationship with Abhimanyu a step ahead. Now, how will these relationships survive amid the chaos and if Rohit’s faith in love will be restored will be known on June 6 when the show starts streaming on ZEE5 and AltBalaji.

NETFLIX

Spelling the Dream

Streaming on: June 3

Spelling the Dream chronicles the ups and downs of four Indian-American students as they compete to win the iconic Scripps National Spelling Bee tournament. Directed and produced by Sam Rega, the documentary explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the competition since 1999.

Choked

Streaming on: June 5

A poster of the Anurag Kashyap-directed movie Choked. A poster of the Anurag Kashyap-directed movie Choked.

Starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew, the Netflix film Choked is helmed by Anurag Kashyap. It is the story of a bank employee Sarita (Kher) who is struggling to run the household on her own as she lets her husband Sushant (Mathew) follow his lifelong dream of becoming a musician.

13 Reasons Why Season 4

Streaming on: June 5

Everything has led to this. Watch the trailer for the final season, dropping June 5th. pic.twitter.com/3Dn3k2EG5X — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 20, 2020

The final season of the high school drama, based on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the same name, will see Liberty High School’s senior class preparing for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the friends will have to get together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, and make heartbreaking choices that might change their lives forever.

Queer Eye season 5

Streaming on: June 5

Queer Eye features Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk. The Emmy-winning show is a reboot of the 2003 series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

DISNEY PLUS HOTSTAR

Jojo Rabbit

Streaming on: June 2

Jojo Rabbit has been helmed by Taika Waititi. Jojo Rabbit has been helmed by Taika Waititi.

Jojo Rabbit is a film about a young German boy (Roman Griffin), who finds out that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. The film’s director Taika Waititi plays the boy’s imaginary friend Hitler whom he admires a lot. Jojo Rabbit won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Streaming on: June 16

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator: Dark Fate. Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator: Dark Fate.

Directed by Tim Miller, Terminator: Dark Fate is the sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunited for the film after 28 years and reprised their roles of Sarah Connor and the T-800 or Terminator, respectively. It also starred Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta.

Ford vs Ferrari

Streaming on: June 30

Christian Bale and Matt Damon’s sports drama Ford v Ferrari revolves around Carroll Shelby, an automotive designer who was given the task to build a car for Ford capable of defeating the reigning champion Ferrari at 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, world’s oldest active sports car endurance race.

The Indian Express’ Andrew Amsan gave the film 4 stars. In his review, he wrote, “It’s a great relief that the movie, unlike most sports flicks, features no montages and hazy flashback scenes. It’s all in the moment. The biggest challenge for any movie based on real-life incidents is to keep the audience hooked as the eventual outcome is no secret, and Ford v Ferrari manages to do that, thanks to its lead characters.”

APPLE TV PLUS

Dear…

Streaming on: June 5

Dear… is inspired by Dear… is inspired by Apple ’s “Dear Apple” spots.

The 10-episode documentary series consists of 10 episodes that profile internationally recognised celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and others. According to the streaming service, Dear… is inspired by Apple’s “Dear Apple” spots, and “takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work.”

Dads

Streaming on: June 19

Dads will start streaming on June 19. Dads will start streaming on June 19.

Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, Dads offers a glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious testimonials from Hollywood celebrities like Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more.

