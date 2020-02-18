Guilty trailer: Sneak peek of Kiara Advani’s Netflix film is bleh

Guilty will start streaming on Netflix from March 6. Guilty will start streaming on Netflix from March 6.

The trailer of Netflix film Guilty is out, and by the looks of it, the movie lacks the punch of a thriller. The characters also lack the intrigue which is needed for a movie like this.

Kiara Advani is Nanki – a rebellious, silver-haired songwriter who is part of a popular clique of an educational institute called St Martins. However, things go haywire when a member of her group is accused of rape. While Kiara’s character defends her friend, the truth lies somewhere else.

Earlier, while sharing the first look of Guilty, Kiara had said in a statement, “As an actor, it’s always exciting to do something out of your comfort zone. Thank you Karan Johar and Ruchi Narain for giving me this opportunity.”

A screaming Kiara Advani and a badly cut clip doesn’t bode too well for the film. The movie has been helmed by Ruchi Narain. Guilty is Kiara’s second Netflix project. She was earlier seen in Karan Johar’s Lust Stories.

Apart from Guilty, Kiara will also be seen in a slew of highly anticipated movies, including the likes of Indoo Ki Jawaani and Laxmmi Bomb.

Also starring Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Guilty will start streaming from March 6 on Netflix.

