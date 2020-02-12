Gugu Mbatha-Raw joins Tom Hiddleston’s Loki series

Loki series will premiere in 2021 on Disney Plus. (Photo: Gugu Mbatha-Raw/Instagram) Loki series will premiere in 2021 on Disney Plus. (Photo: Gugu Mbatha-Raw/Instagram)

British actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw is the latest star to board the cast of Tom Hiddleston’s much-awaited Loki series at Disney Plus. Hiddleston is reprising his role of Loki, the God of Mischief, in the series that will be directed by Kate Herron.

Rick & Morty scribe Michael Waldron is penning the pilot episode and will also serve as executive producer.

Mbatha-Raw, best known for featuring in films such as Belle, Beyond the Lights and Motherless Brooklyn, joins Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino in the cast, reported Deadline.

However, the details of her character has been kept under wraps as of now.

The six-episode series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and explore a different version of the story with Loki at its centre.

Loki series, which hails from Marvel Studios, will premiere in 2021.

