Green Lantern live-action TV series greenlit by HBO Max

A number of Green Lanterns will appear in the series. (Photo: DC Comics)

A TV series on the DC superhero Green Lantern has been greenlit by HBO Max, reports Variety. The show was revealed to be in development last year. The series will have 10 one-hour episodes.

The series will not be about just one wielder of the Power Ring as we will get to witness many Green Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott. Kilowog and the supervillain Sinestro will appear as well. Scott was the first Green Lantern in comics.

Green Lantern is an identity that has been held by many characters. A Green Lantern is provided with a magic ring by a race of aliens called the Guardians of the Universe to protect the inhabitants of the universe. Green Lanterns like Hal Jordan and John Stewart have been part of the Justice League.

Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim will write the series together, while Grahame-Smith will be the showrunner. The credits of Grahame-Smith, who is also a novelist, include movies like Dark Shadows and The Lego Batman Movie.

Marc Guggenheim has been involved with other DC properties like The CW shows Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow as well as the 2011’s Ryan Reynolds starrer Green Lantern which was a disaster in both commercial and critical terms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd