Great Indian Kapil Show’s viewership down by 47 percent since opening season; pushed out of Netflix global rankings

The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently in the midst of its least viewed season, as per data shared by Netflix.

google-preferred-btn
Kapil Sharma show viewershipKapil Sharma on The Great Indian Kapil Show. (Photo: Instagram/Kapil Sharma)

When Kapil Sharma left television for streaming, along with the rest of his team, it was suggested that this would increase his audience. Kapil and his team had been regulars on television for over a decade as they moved from one channel to another, but their show stayed the same. The rise of streaming content in India first had Kapil performing a stand-up special for Netflix, something which he had not done in years, and just a couple of years after that, he moved to the OTT platform with his entire team. Netflix even brought him back together with Sunil Grover, despite the two having a fallout in 2017. The Great Indian Kapil Show, the current version of Kapil’s show, is currently in its fourth season and after four episodes, it is starting to look like the worst performing season for the comedian.

The show started in March 2024 with a lot of promise as Kapil now had more liberty with his sketches. The first episode opened with Ranbir Kapoor, along with his mother Neetu and sister Riddhima, and brought in a lot of viewers. As per Netflix’s data, the show had 2.5 million views, with 2.4 million hours viewed. The number of views has nothing to do with the number of viewers. As per Netflix, the views are calculated by “total hours viewed divided by runtime.” During this season, the show stayed in the global top 10 non-English shows for five weeks. During the second week, the show had 2.5 million views with 4.6 million hours viewed. In the third week, the show had 1.7 million views with 4.1 million hours viewed. In the fourth week, the show had 1.2 million views with 3.9 million hours viewed. It last appeared on this list in the sixth week with 1 million views and 5.4 million hours viewed. This season had 13 episodes. The ‘hours viewed’ kept increasing as more episodes dropped as Netflix calculates this as cumulative hours spent on the show, and not specifically on one episode.

ALSO READ | ‘I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running’: Archana Puran Singh says she ‘resented’ supporting husband Parmeet Sethi

The second season had a weaker opening with Alia Bhatt and the team of Jigra appearing in the premiere episode. The episode had 1.2 million views with 1.4 million hours viewed. Throughout this season, the show stayed in the global top 10 non-English shows for four weeks. In the second week, the show had 1.8 million views and 4.1 million hours viewed. In the third week, the views dropped to 1.3 million and the hours viewed were 4.4 million. And in the fourth week, the show had 900k views with 4.2 million hours viewed. This season had 13 episodes.

The third season performed even worse as the show stayed in the global top 10 non-English shows for just three weeks. The opening episode featuring Salman Khan amassed 1.6 million views with 1.9 million hours viewed. The second week got 2 million views with 4.5 million hours viewed and the third week saw 1.2 million views with 3.7 million hours viewed. This season had 14 episodes.

The fourth season has had 4 episodes so far and has appeared in the global top 10 non-English shows list just once. After the second episode of the show, which featured the Indian women’s cricket team, the show ranked at the 8th position globally with 1.7 million views and 3.9 million hours viewed. Before this season, the first 3-4 episodes of each season featured on the global list but this time, the show’s numbers have dropped severely and it remains to be seen in Kapil’s show can resuscitate itself through the rest of the season and get back on the most watched Netflix shows across the world.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Arijit Singh
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Arijit Singh retirement
Arijit Singh lives in native village, kids go to local school despite Rs 400 cr net worth: How singer's humble life explains shock retirement
Arijit Singh's net worth, humble lifestyle, and plans after retirement from playback singing.
Amid Vijay's CBFC battle, actor-politician Ravi Kishan says 'he is just a phone call away'
Ravi Kishan
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
ajit pawar and devendra fadnavis
Girish Kuber writes: Ajit Pawar was the able CM Maharashtra never had
Arijit Singh
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
bhavitha mandava for chanel at paris couture week
The subway scout and the student debt: Bhavitha Mandava’s unbelievable path to Paris Couture
Google VP
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Must Read
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score
Sarfaraz Khan opens up after Team India selection snub: ’Can’t do anything about the past’
Sarfaraz Khan buchi babu test recall India
Australian Open 2026: With fortune smiling on him, and a relatively fresh body at his disposal, Novak Djokovic has best chance against Jannik Sinner in semifinal
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian open
‘AI is there to support teachers as an assistant, not to replace them’: Google VP of Education on how Gemini is opening doors for personalised learning
Google VP
The secret to successful AI outcomes? It’s data, says Hitachi Vantara CTO Jason Hardy
Jason Hardy, CTO for AI at Hitachi Vantara shared that data context matters enormously. (Express Image/FreePik/Hitachi Vantara)
Snap creates Specs Inc as separate subsidiary ahead of its first consumer AR glasses launch
The upcoming consumer-focused Specs glasses will run on the company’s Snap OS operating system. Snap said developers are already working on apps for the device.(Image credit: Snap)
The subway scout and the student debt: Bhavitha Mandava’s unbelievable path to Paris Couture
bhavitha mandava for chanel at paris couture week
Advertisement
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement