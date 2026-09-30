Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show fails to surpass Parineeti’s Shaque, gets less than 1.6 mn views

The Great Indian Kapil Show is back on Netflix with its fifth season and its premiere episode saw Ajay Devgn along with the cast of his upcoming film, Drishyam The Conclusion. The episode, like all previous season openers of Kapil’s show, was promoted with some hype, however, the hype hasn’t translated into actual numbers. As per the data shared by Netflix on Tudum, the show did not make it to the ‘Global Top 10 Non-English’ shows.

Shaque performs better than The Great Indian Kapil Show S5 opener

The only Indian show that made it to the list was Parineeti Chopra’s Shaque: Trust No One, which premiered on the fourth spot in its first week. The show registered 2.7 million views, with 11.8 million hours viewed. Netflix has previously declared that they calculate the number of views with their own method, which is total hours viewed divided by runtime. Brazilian show Habeas Corpus Season 1 was on the tenth spot on this list with 1.6 million views, which suggests that Kapil’s show got even lesser views than that. The hours viewed on the Brazilian show are 13.7 million. Both these shows are multi-episode series as opposed to Kapil’s show, which only has one episode of 1hour 6 minutes.