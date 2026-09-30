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Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show fails to surpass Parineeti’s Shaque, gets less than 1.6 mn views
Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, recently premiered its fifth season but the show's opening week numbers don't seem promising.
The Great Indian Kapil Show is back on Netflix with its fifth season and its premiere episode saw Ajay Devgn along with the cast of his upcoming film, Drishyam The Conclusion. The episode, like all previous season openers of Kapil’s show, was promoted with some hype, however, the hype hasn’t translated into actual numbers. As per the data shared by Netflix on Tudum, the show did not make it to the ‘Global Top 10 Non-English’ shows.
Shaque performs better than The Great Indian Kapil Show S5 opener
The only Indian show that made it to the list was Parineeti Chopra’s Shaque: Trust No One, which premiered on the fourth spot in its first week. The show registered 2.7 million views, with 11.8 million hours viewed. Netflix has previously declared that they calculate the number of views with their own method, which is total hours viewed divided by runtime. Brazilian show Habeas Corpus Season 1 was on the tenth spot on this list with 1.6 million views, which suggests that Kapil’s show got even lesser views than that. The hours viewed on the Brazilian show are 13.7 million. Both these shows are multi-episode series as opposed to Kapil’s show, which only has one episode of 1hour 6 minutes.
The Indian list released by Tudum does not specify the numbers and as per that list, Kapil’s show is on the third spot after Shaque: Trust No One and Zakir Khan’s special Papa Yaar.
Kapil’ show on a steady decline with opening episodes
When compared to the previous season openers of Kapil’s show, it seems like the show has been on a steady decline. The season 4 opener, which premiered in December 2025 with Priyanka Chopra as the special guest, also did not make it to Netflix’s global list.
The opening episode of the third season, however, was a bigger hit. The episode dropped in June 2025 and featured Salman Khan as the special guest. The show appeared in seventh place on the ‘Global Top 10 Non-English Shows’. It has 1.6 million views at the time with 1.9 million hours viewed.
During Season 2, which premiered in September 2024, the opening episode featured Alia Bhatt. At the time, that episode made it to the eighth spot and had 1.2 million views with 1.4 million hours viewed.
The most successful season opener so far has been the premiere of the first season, which featured Ranbir Kapoor with his mother Neetu Kapoor. The episode premiered in March 2024 and had 2.5 million views with 2.4 million hours viewed. The show was in third place in its first week.
What’s next for The Great Indian Kapil Show
The Great Indian Kapil Show has had four seasons so far, with almost 13 episodes each. There have been a few specials as well which were not released as a part of a season.
In the upcoming week, The Great Indian Kapil Show will host the team of Vvan, including Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Maniesh Paul, Anup Soni and Shweta Tiwari.
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