Audience questions on Kapil Sharma show ‘scripted’, says Upasana Singh; but no rehearsal with celebs

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has been a defining source of family comedy for Indian audiences for over a decade now. From Comedy Nights with Kapil on television to The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, the laughter never faded away. Actor Upasana Singh, who played the popular character of Bua aka Pinky Sharma in the TV version of the comedy show, recently spoke about how the show is shot and how its Q&A audience round is actually scripted.

During a chat with Ankur Singh, Upasana Singh revealed that the Q&A sessions with the audiences are planned before the shoot and rehearsed. “Most of them are finalized beforehand. Because you don’t know if the person would be able to speak or not. But sometimes, it happens that if someone wants to speak or ask something suddenly, then they raise their hand and are given a chance. If they aren’t able to talk properly, it gets cut in the editing stage,” she shared.