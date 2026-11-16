Audience questions on Kapil Sharma show ‘scripted’, says Upasana Singh; but no rehearsal with celebs

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Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has been a defining source of family comedy for Indian audiences for over a decade now. From Comedy Nights with Kapil on television to The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, the laughter never faded away. Actor Upasana Singh, who played the popular character of Bua aka Pinky Sharma in the TV version of the comedy show, recently spoke about how the show is shot and how its Q&A audience round is actually scripted.
During a chat with Ankur Singh, Upasana Singh revealed that the Q&A sessions with the audiences are planned before the shoot and rehearsed. “Most of them are finalized beforehand. Because you don’t know if the person would be able to speak or not. But sometimes, it happens that if someone wants to speak or ask something suddenly, then they raise their hand and are given a chance. If they aren’t able to talk properly, it gets cut in the editing stage,” she shared.
While the gags and format is completely scripted, the actor shared that its the interaction with celebrity guests that gets tricky. “Whatever happens there is already scripted. The question answers, gag, and everything else in scripted. When the actors come on the stage, we would already know what we have to ask, but how they would reply, we wouldn’t know that.”
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She further added, “You have to be very conscious at that time because you wouldn’t know what they would say. Then, I have to respond to them and make people laugh as well. So, only very experienced artists can pull that off. We don’t get to do rehearsals with the guest actors, it’s not possible.”
When Kiku Sharda revealed Salman Khan is ‘impossible to predict’
While speaking to Prakhar Gupta earlier, Kiku Sharda revealed how the cast broadly follows a script. “But only up to a point. Sometimes it’s impossible to stick to it because a celebrity takes the conversation in a completely new direction. Sometimes a different thought strikes you in the moment, and you improvise. I’d say it’s roughly a 70-30 split. Around 70% follows the script, while 30% is completely spontaneous,” he shared.
The comedian-actor also recalled his experience of performing with Salman Khan, and revealed that the actor’s reactions are often unpredictable. “With Salman Khan especially, you never know what’s going to make him laugh. Sometimes you’ve planned a line thinking, ‘This is going to be hilarious,’ and he barely reacts. Then someone says something completely unexpected in the middle, and that’s what gets him. Once he starts laughing, he just can’t stop. Tears start rolling down his eyes and he’s completely gone.”