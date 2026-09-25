Great Indian Kapil Show 5: Ajay Devgn says there would be no Drishyam if it starred Kajol

The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to return with its fifth season on Netflix and its launch will coincide with the festive season. The first episode of the Netflix show will premiere on September 26 with the cast of Drishyam, including Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. The first trailer of Kapil’s show gives a sneak peek at the star-studded line-up, which includes faces from Bollywood, OTT, and cricket.

The new trailer opens with Kapil Sharma joking about how social media photos can reveal which festival is being celebrated. He said that while women’s outfits can reveal whether it is Diwali or Karva Chauth, men wear the same kurta irrespective of what they are celebrating.

Ajay Devgn will also appear on the show with his Drishyam 3 co-stars Shriya Saran, Esha Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat and Mrunal Jadhav. The trailer shows the cast engaging in the show’s trademark fun and banter, with Ajay also addressing a question about casting Kajol in the Drishyam franchise.

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Kapil jokes with Drishyam team, “You think if Kajol was cast in Drishyam, she would have got the truth out long before the third film?” Ajay, who leads the third iteration of Drishyam, answers, “If she was in the film, even the first film would never have been made.”

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show 5 trailer:

The trailer also features Kiku Sharda joking about Mrunal Jadhav’s character being raised by the Drishyam franchise.

Kapil also shares a humorous anecdote about Ajay Devgn, saying, “I have known Ajay, sir, for the last 15 years, and we have spoken only 14 times. ‘I am fine. How are you?’ That’s all we said in the film too. ‘I am fine. How are you?’”

The conversation then turns to Kajol’s absence from the franchise, with Kapil asking about Drishyam 3 directed by Abhishek Pathak, “Abhishek sir, if you had cast Kajol ma’am in the first part, don’t you think she would have made you spill everything right there?” Ajay responds to the joke, saying, “The first film wouldn’t have been made!” Ajay responds to the joke as the trailer promises plenty of comedy and celebrity banter.

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The new season will also bring cricket legends Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar to the comedy show. The two are seen interacting with former The Kapil Sharma Show judge Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has returned to the show.

Kapil will once again be joined by Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover. Grover is expected to bring several of his popular comic characters to the new season.

Apart from the Bollywood guests, the season will feature personalities from different fields, including Vikas Divyakirti, Pankaj Tripathi and Zakir Khan. The show will stream every Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix, beginning September 26.