Gram Chikitsalay 2 trailer: Amol Parashar struggles to transform village clinic, watch

Amazon Prime Video and TVF released the trailer of Gram Chikitsalay 2 on Friday. In the new season, actor Amol Parashar returns as Dr Prabhat, who continues his efforts to improve the healthcare system of Bhathkandi village. Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 also introduces a powerful character Babu Saheb, played by Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

In the trailer, Dr Prabhat is seen struggling to revive the village’s Primary Health Centre (PHC), while facing a fresh set of challenges. In Gram Chikitsalay 2, he must navigate village politics, tackle lack of resources and regain the trust of his allies. The big question is: will Dr Prabhat be able to solve Bhathkandi’s problems?