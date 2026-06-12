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Gram Chikitsalay 2 trailer: Amol Parashar struggles to transform village clinic, watch
Gram Chikitsalay 2: Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of the second season of Gram Chikitsalay. The show will release on the OTT platform on June 23.
Amazon Prime Video and TVF released the trailer of Gram Chikitsalay 2 on Friday. In the new season, actor Amol Parashar returns as Dr Prabhat, who continues his efforts to improve the healthcare system of Bhathkandi village. Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 also introduces a powerful character Babu Saheb, played by Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.
In the trailer, Dr Prabhat is seen struggling to revive the village’s Primary Health Centre (PHC), while facing a fresh set of challenges. In Gram Chikitsalay 2, he must navigate village politics, tackle lack of resources and regain the trust of his allies. The big question is: will Dr Prabhat be able to solve Bhathkandi’s problems?
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As Dr Prabhat tries to win the ‘Adarsh PHC’ award, in a district level competition for PHCs, he crosses paths with corrupt leaders like Babu Saheb (Nirahua), asking for bribe. Similar to the first season, Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 is also packed with hilarious puns and many local problems of the villagers. Towards the end of the trailer, Durgesh Kumar (introduced by his nickname Banrakas) and Ashok Pathan make an appearance, connecting fans with the world of Panchayat.
Talking about the show in a statement, Amol Parashar said, “What I love about this series is how it highlights some of the very real and concerning issues within rural healthcare, and how these are tackled with humour, warmth, humour, and emotions, making the narrative relatable for audiences across all ages and regions.”
Besides Amol, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Garima Vikrant Singh will also be reprising their roles in Gram Chikitsalay 2. The second season of Gram Chikitsalay will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 23.
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