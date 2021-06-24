Grahan, The Naked Director Season 2, Godzilla Singular Point: What to watch on June 24

We return with another fresh slate of titles for your consumption. From a Hindi show about the 1984 riots to a street dance series, here’s what you should be streaming today.

Title Platform Language Grahan Disney Plus Hotstar Hindi The Naked Director: Season 2 Netflix Japanese, English Sisters on Track Netflix English Godzilla Singular Point Netflix English Jiva! Netflix English

Grahan: Disney Plus Hotstar

This series promises to be an engaging watch, drawing upon our own history. Focusing mainly on the 1984 riots and the incidents surrounding the unfortunate event, Grahan stars Pavan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Anshuman Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Teekam Joshi and Sahidur Rahman. It has been helmed by Ranjan Chandel, with Shailendra Jha serving as the showrunner.

Godzilla Singular Point: Netflix

A Japanese anime series about the famed beast is largely about fighting the good fight as the world threatens to scatter into pieces. The official synopsis reads, “Brought together by a mysterious song, a grad student and an engineer lead the fight against an unimaginable force that may spell doom for the world.”

Jiva! : Netflix

Street dance movies were quite the rage in the mid noughties, but now, they have become an endangered species. However, Netflix is attempting to change that with its new show called Jiva! The premise is pretty familiar, that of a talented dancer trying to balance her personal and professional life with a lot less finesse until she hears of a dance competition with a big cash prize.

Sisters on Track: Netflix

A sports documentary about three girls who run track in hopes of competing for the Junior Olympics, this coming-of-age feature will surely have you weeping and cheering for the trio.

The Naked Director Season 2: Netflix

The makers of the Japanese series The Naked Director are back for another brand new season. The show is set in 1980s Japan, and revolves around a man who is hell-bent on turning every obstacle into an opportunity. The official logline for the show reads, “In 1980s Japan, one determined man turned every crushing setback into opportunity. His name was Toru Muranishi, and he revolutionized his industry.”