Gossip Girl teaser: Kristen Bell returns to narrate the sequel series

The first teaser for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl is here. The show is both a sequel and a soft reboot of the eponymous original teen drama series that ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2021.

Based on the book series of the same name by Cecily von Ziegesar and developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the original series featured Kristen Bell as an omniscient narrator, the titular Gossip Girl, who served as a raconteur of upper-class teenagers in Manhattan’s Upper East Side in New York and their lives.

The show was hugely successful and basically made the careers of actors like Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Leighton Meester, among others.

Bell returns as the narrator, though the cast has fresh faces. Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith, Tavi Gevinson, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Adam Chanler-Berat, Laura Benanti, Donna Murphy, and others star.

The teaser, shot dreamily with lots of slow-motion and close-ups, suggests the formula remains the same, and this is likely going to be right up the alley of those who loved the original series.

Gossip Girl’s official logline reads, “Secrets, secrets are no fun… unless they come from Gossip Girl. She’s back and badder than ever. See you on the steps.”

Gossip Girl will premiere on HBO Max on July 8, 2021. It is not clear if it will be made available for those outside the US.